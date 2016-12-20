Mobile
New Year holiday in UAE announced

Sunday, January 1, 2017 is a holiday for both public and private sector in the UAE

 

ABU DHABI: The UAE Government has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2017, is an official holiday for federal ministries and departments on the occasion of New Year. Official duty will resume on Monday, January 2.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Tuesday issued a circular to ministries and federal agencies in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has declared Sunday, January 1, 2017, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE for New Year.

Saqr Ghobash, MoHRE's Minister, made the announcement following the provisions of Article 74 of Federal Law No. 08 of 1980 concerning labour relations and its amendments.

Ghobash conveyed his sincerest greetings and blessings to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, as well as to all citizens and residents on the occasion.

- WAM

