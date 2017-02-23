New power station opened in Fujairah
Fujairah: A 33/11 kilovolt power station valued at Dh29.7 million was inaugurated in Tawyeen area of Fujairah.
The move comes as part of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority’s (Fewa) plans to meet the growing demand for electricity arising from urban, demographic and economic expansion.
Mohammad Saleh, Director-General of Fewa, said the new station would serve residential buildings and businesses in Tawyeen and its surrounding areas.
“The new station will ease the load off the other three stations in the emirate to ensure sustained flow and efficiency of energy,” he added.
He also said last year, the Fewa commissioned a number of substations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain as part of its national plans to provide electricity to new infrastructure projects and housing complexes.