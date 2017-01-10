New four ambulance points in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) opened four ambulance points in Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, International City and Al Ghusais.
The move comes as part of the corporation’s fourth quarter projects for 2016 in order to meet rising demand for ambulance services.
Khalifa Bin Darrai, executive director of DCAS, said the Dubai Government has adopted a strategic approach of responding to emergency calls as quickly as possible because it is well aware that, in some cases, a few seconds can save a person’s life.