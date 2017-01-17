New chairman for Sharjah survey and town planning
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree appointing the chairman of the Directorate of Sharjah Survey and Town Planning.
Emiri Decree No. 01 of 2017 stipulates that Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, director of the Department of Planning and Survey in Sharjah, shall be promoted to the grade of Department Director and appointed as the chairman of the Directorate of Sharjah Survey and Town Planning.