Mohammad stresses Egypt’s central role in the region

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Egyptian Foreign Minister

Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday discussed with Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt, bilateral relations and ways to boost them.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday discussed with Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt, bilateral relations and ways to boost them to serve the common interests of both nations.

Receiving the foreign minister in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shaikh Mohammad discussed with Shoukry the latest developments in the Arab region and efforts being made to overcome the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

Both sides reviewed the Arab stance against all challenges facing the region and Arab cooperation and solidarity to maintain the regional stability and security.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed the central role played by Egypt to settle all crises facing the region.

Praising the growing level of continuous consultation between both countries, Shaikh Mohammad said Egypt is the strategic dimension of a strong Arab world that rejects interference in its affairs.

The meeting touched on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Present at the meeting were Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Wael Al Sayed Mohammad Gad, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE.

