Mohammad launches Year of Giving logo

The Year of Giving logo

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the official logo of the ‘Year of Giving 2017’, to be used by all local, government and media entities in all campaigns, programmes and initiatives related to the initiative.

The design of the logo reflects all meanings of giving, and includes the initiative’s three factors of social responsibility, volunteering and serving the country.

In his remarks on the occasion, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and chairman of the Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving, said that the official logo, approved by Shaikh Mohammad, will be circulated to all entities.

Al Gergawi said, “The outstanding official and societal interaction with the Year of Giving, launched by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will contribute notably to achieving the objectives of the initiative and we expect qualitative initiatives and exceptional success in 2017.”

“We also expect the positive participation of the private sector and social figures to translate the vision of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa to be achieved by the end of the year,” he added.

All the materials and technical elements of the slogan are available through the Public Diplomacy Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and online at info@pdo.gov.ae.

He noted that the word ‘giving’ represents the main component of the logo and that last letter of ‘Al Khair’ in Arabic (giving) was written in the form of the frond of a palm tree, as palm trees represent cultural value in the UAE, combining the identity, geography and heritage of the country.

He added that the palm tree used to have special status in the heart of the giving pioneer, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He said that Shaikh Zayed had paid notable attention to palm trees and worked on planting millions of them in the oases, cities and deserts of the country. The UAE achieved a world record in 2009 with the largest number of palm trees in the world in comparison to its area.

He also said that the fronds of the palm trees were being used specifically to be a symbol of the Year of Giving to reveal the importance of this blessed tree. People can benefit from every single part and component of palm trees. People can eat their fruit, its fronds are used in building houses, and other parts can be used in many local handicrafts.

He also reiterated that palm trees have been a source of life for human beings throughout the ages, adding they were mentioned in the Quran more than 20 times and hailed by a Hadith of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He also pointed out it was taken into account when designing the logo to embody the nature of the UAE, through choosing seven leaves in the frond of the palm tree on both sides, which on one side represent the seven emirates of the UAE and the harmony and unity among them, and on the other side refer to the contributions and achievements of the people in all the seven emirates of the country, as well as other segments of the UAE community.

He added that the yellow and gold colour reflect the sun which refers to the beginning of a new day and symbolises hope, joy, happiness, positive energy and optimism.

Shaikh Khalifa declared 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ in the UAE and the initiative focuses on three main pillars: creating a sense of community responsibility in the private sector, enhancing the spirit of volunteering and encouraging specialised volunteer programmes, and instilling loyalty and commitment in the next generations to serve their country.