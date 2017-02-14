Mohammad launches 10x initiative to spur innovation

Dubai: An initiative to position Dubai as a global capital of innovation in the next 10 years was launched on Tuesday during the World Government Summit.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 10x initiative to put Dubai ahead of other cities of the world in terms of innovation.

Shaikh Mohammad instructed government departments in Dubai to start implementing today what other cities in the world will begin implementing after 10 years.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the board of trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Dubai Government, inspired by the vision of Shaikh Mohammad, will dedicate efforts to make Dubai the world’s future capital.

“Today, we launch the Dubai ‘10x’ initiative that will involve new work mechanisms that will contribute to sustaining Dubai’s competitiveness and shaping its future,” said Shaikh Hamdan.

“The work of government is not limited to providing and developing services only, but to bring about changes in work systems and mechanisms,” he added.

A special team consisting of representatives from relevant bodies in the emirate to oversee the initiative and set specific mechanisms for coordination and follow-up has been constituted.

The 100-day plan will shortly be announced by the bodies concerned with the implementation of the initiative.

Shaikh Hamdan said that he will personally follow up on the regular reports issued by the work teams, which will comprise experts from each authority. The team will set plans for implementing the initiative and ensure the achievement of its goal and bringing about the required change to reshape the concept and work methods of government bodies.

The Dubai Future Foundation will oversee the implementation of the initiative, to achieve Dubai Future Agenda.

Regarding the initiative, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We want government departments to step out of the work routine. A person’s ideas are limitless. We have to plan for the future, and through this planning our nation was less impacted by the drop in oil prices.”

Shaikh Mohammad also told government officials: “You have to work hard. You have to be committed to excellence.

“Today, we don’t only plan for the next few years for Dubai, but also for the next decades. We have energy strategy for 2050, and we slashed expenditures to Dh600 billion through proactive planning. We want Dubai Government entities to come up with three out of the box and innovative ideas annually. I will personally follow up execution.

“We want the next 10 years, under the leadership of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, to be filled with new and innovative achievements for Dubai Government entities. We need new innovative accomplishments in #Dubai over the next 10 years. Dubai officials must seek excellence and creative ideas.”