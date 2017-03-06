Mohammad Bin Zayed inaugurates Joint Fires Wing at Presidential Guard training institute

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad Bin Zayed inaugurates Joint Fires Wing at Presidential Guard training institute

Two government officials sworn in before Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Qasr Al Hosn

  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed interacts with personnel of the Joint Fires Wing of the Presidential Guard Training Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed interacts with personnel of the Joint Fires Wing of the Presidential Guard Training Image Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday inaugurated a Joint Fires Wing at the Presidential Guard training institute.

Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was present.

Shaikh Mohammad inspected the new wing and its training sections, which included training equipment and systems for providing support to the forces and various military formations.

During the visit to the institute, Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE Armed Forces’ training and qualification system is a key pillar in ensuring the preparedness of the Armed Forces to respond to all possible challenges.

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised that developing the capabilities of Armed Forces candidates and training them in advanced military technologies and allowing them to attain valuable experience is a priority to the UAE’s wise leadership, which is keen on developing the efficiency of its human resources.

Later at Qasr Al Hosn, two officials were sworn into their new government positions before Shaikh Mohammad. The two sworn-in officials were Hamad Mohammad Al Hurr Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, and Jasem Mohammad Bu Otaiba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Executive Committee’s Office and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the important role played government leaders and officials, and the responsibility they shoulder for achieving organisational excellence and enriching governmental work in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Shaikh Mohammad wished the two officials success in their duties, and expressed his confidence in their abilities to carry out their duties.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Government

Mohammad receives Singapore’s foreign minister
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape