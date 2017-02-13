Mobile
Mohammad Bin Rashid receives World Bank President

Shaikh Mohammad and Jim Yong Kim discuss World Bank’s assistance for poor countries

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, discussed on Monday a wide range of global financial and economic issues during his talks with Dr Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also present.

Shaikh Mohammad and Kim also discussed the World Bank’s assistance for poor countries through loans and grants, extended for developmental projects that serve their people, help generate job opportunities and secure decent living standard.

The World Bank president said that the topics under discussion during the WGS, particularly those dealing with health and education sectors, are important. He indicated that the World Bank, in its capacity as a key partner of the WGS, is constantly coordinating with its president regarding certain arrangements to implement health and educational projects in the region and beyond.

Kim lauded Shaikh Mohammad’s dialogue on reviving civilisation in the Arab world on the first day of the WGS in which he asserted that women can play an active and positive role in development and management. He also affirmed his belief in engaging the youth.

He praised the special attention Shaikh Mohammad pays to these two social groups in the Arab world in general, and in the UAE in particular.

Present during the meeting were Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and a number of senior officials.

