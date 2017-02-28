Mobile
Mohammad Bin Rashid receives President of Seychelles

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Faure hold talks on bilateral relations

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Tuesday received Danny Faure, President of Seychelles.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present during the meeting held at Zabeel Palace.

Shaikh Mohammad and Faure spoke about bilateral relations and ways to bolster them, particularly in the field of tourism and air transport.

Faure hailed the relations between the UAE and Seychelles, indicating the role of Emirates airline in boosting bilateral relations in the field of tourism and culture.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ahmad Saeed Al Neyadi, Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy at Seychelles.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Emirates Airline
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
