Mohammad attends graduation of Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers

Today, we celebrate the graduation of the first batch of Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers, said Shaikh Mohammad at the ceremony.

Dubai: Achieving happiness and positivity in the Emirati community is an ultimate goal and a course of action held by all government entities to make it a lifestyle and a social culture, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers (CHPOs), who were trained under the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity in cooperation with the Berkeley University in California and Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Shaikh Mohammad said: “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, empowers the society with happiness and positivity and harnesses all potentials and resources for building a qualified national cadre and upgrading the government’s work environment to make the UAE people the most happiest and positive in the world.

“Today, we celebrate the graduation of the first batch of Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers. This is the start that we want to build on to realise the happiness and welfare that our people deserve.

"We want to achieve greater progress towards the future while maintaining the balance between development, technology and sustainable prosperity, and the happiness and well-being of the society for the good of our country and to make the UAE an influential and vibrant country in the world”, Shaikh Mohammad said.

He said; “Our country has been founded on happiness by late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and we are anxious to press ahead with this approach to build a skilful human capital. We are going to provide a conducive environment to our human capital which will enable them to meet all challenges. “We are proud of the efficiency of our team that made the UAE a role model in the government work."

The graduation ceremony which was held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, as well as other ministers and senior officials.

The first batch of Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers (CHPOs) includes 60 graduates from federal and local entities. The graduates completed an extensive five-month training programme that was divided into five parts: The science of happiness and positivity, mental alertness, happy team leadership, happiness and policies in government work and measuring happiness.

The training programme is the first of its kind regionally and internationally and is the only accredited programme for training Chief Happiness and Positivity Officers.