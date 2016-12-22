Minister offers condolences to Russian consul
Dubai: Dr Rashid Ahmad Bin Fahd, Minister of State, met on Thursday with Gocha Buachidze, Russia’s Consul General in Dubai, and offered condolences on the death of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov.
During the meeting, Bin Fahd said that terrorism is a scourge and the entire world condemns extremism, terrorism and violence. He also emphasised the UAE’s solidarity with the international community in its fight against terrorism, stressing the country’s condemnation of Karlov’s murder as a horrible criminal act that violates all international and humanitarian norms.