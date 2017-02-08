‘Media Leadership’ programme batch honoured

Dubai: Dubai Press Club (DPC) honoured media leaders across various sectors in the country who have completed the first phase of the ‘Media Leadership’ programme.

In cooperation with the National Defence College, the programme aims to improve the skills of media professionals in providing reliable and detailed information to audiences.

The 18 participants in the first phase are considered among the first tier of media leaders in the country.

The programme was launched in October last year in the presence of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Inc.

Participants have completed four months of training, which developed their leadership skills, improved analytical and research ability and acknowledged the fast-paced changes of events taking place in the Middle East.

The next phase of the Media Leadership programme will focus on the second tier of media professionals, to enable them to analyse events critically with the aid of specialised academic experts.

The programme will also focus on the third tier of media professionals, in line with DPC’s aim to uphold high professional and ethical standards within the media industry.

— The writer is an intern at Gulf News.