Mansour and Saif visit injured diplomats
Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Sunday visited Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, and diplomat Mubarak Al Saadi who injured in a terrorist attack at the guesthouse of Kandahar’s governor, at Al Mafraq Hospital.
The attack resulted in the death of five Emiratis who were overseeing the implementation of humanitarian and development projects.
Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also visited the Emirati diplomats injured in the attack.
They reassured about the health of injured diplomats and exchanged talks with them and physicians supervising their treatment.