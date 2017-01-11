Irena representative sworn in before Mohammad Image Credit: WAM Ali Aziz Abdullah Al Shaafar, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) was Wednesday sworn in before His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Shaikh Mohammad directed Al Shaafar to communicate with representatives of Irena member countries in a way that bolsters the UAE’s position among countries that produce renewable energy and encourages investments. Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Permanent Representative to International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) was sworn in on Wednesday before His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, were present. Shaikh Mohammad ordered Ali Aziz Abdullah Al Shaafar, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to Irena, to work hard in serving the interests of the UAE. He urged him to directly communicate with representatives of Irena member countries in a way that reflects the UAE’s reputation, bolsters its position among countries that produce renewable energy and encourages investments in this vital and strategic sector. Present were Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister for Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and other senior officials.