Injured Yemenis to get treatment in UAE hospitals

They will be airlifted to hospitals as part of Red Crescent’s Year of Giving initiative

  • A large number of Yemeni people, who suffered injuries during the war in that country, would receive medical tImage Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A large number of Yemeni people, who suffered injuries during the war in that country, would receive medical treatment in UAE hospitals, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) announced on Saturday.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

It is also a part of the ERC’s pledge to provide treatment to 1,500 wounded Yemenis, and a continuation of the President’s initiative to mark 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’.

The move is an integral part of the continuous support provided by the UAE to reduce the suffering of Yemenis and strengthen their resilience in the face of the difficult circumstances due to the ongoing crisis in the country.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the ERC, said, “Compassion and generosity are not alien to the UAE’s leadership, who follows the path of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

“Day by day, the UAE is reinforcing its pioneering role in the humanitarian fields through innovative solutions to ease the suffering, enhance the development process in the brotherly and friendly countries and help the people in need, including the injured,” he said.

Shaikh Hamdan added that the Year of Giving initiative acts as a catalyst for new initiatives and sets a strategic framework for the country’s humanitarian and charitable efforts.

The ERC has put in place all facilities required to immediately airlift the wounded to the designated hospitals.

It will also bear the expenses of the health escorts travelling with the wounded as part of its psychological and moral support programme for the patients.

The ERC is also providing assistance to the Yemeni health-care sector as part of its efforts to remove obstacles it is facing and enable it to deliver health-care services to Yemenis. The organisation is deploying its aid workers in Yemen to assess the requirements.

The ERC has previously provided treatment to scores of Yemenis injured in the war and sent medical and relief convoys to support them.

