Initiatives in the ‘Year of Giving’ will surprise the world — Hazza

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Initiatives in the ‘Year of Giving’ will surprise the world — Hazza

Ministers, government officials welcome the announcement of ‘Year of Giving’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Welcoming the announcement of the ‘Year of Giving,’ Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Saturday said that the year 2017 will be a milestone in the UAE’s philanthropic approach.

The government and private sector on Saturday hailed the announcement by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan that the year 2017 will be the Year of Giving.

The initiative will focus on three major components: strengthening social responsibility in the private sector, promoting the spirit of volunteerism and specialised voluntary programmes in all segments of society, and strengthening the concept of serving the nation in the new generations.

Hailing the move, Shaikh Hazza added that the initiatives that will be launched by the UAE during the ‘Year of Giving’ will surprise the world and will contribute in alleviating the suffering of people.

In a statement, Shaikh Hazza said, “As UAE’s experience in the year of reading achieved resounding success, the UAE’s initiative during the Year of Giving will astonish the world and will help ease the suffering of people.”

Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the initiative, which is the latest in a series of national and global programmes launched by the president, will promote the spirt of solidarity among people and will help serve humanity better.

“The UAE was and will always be the home of giving based on the philosophy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the vision of Shaikh Khalifa, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,” said Al Zeyoudi.

Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, also hailed the announcement of the Year of Giving.

In a statement, Ghobash said, “Shaikh Khalifa’s initiative will further promote the social solidarity which has been consolidated since the inception of the UAE by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers. Solidarity, compassionate and giving are key features of the UAE society.”

Praising the the directives of Shaikh Khalifa, Ahmad Abdul Karim Mohammad Julfar, director-general of the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), said that giving and philanthropic works are deeply rooted in the UAE society.

The UAE is the home of sustained giving and it has been ranked first globally in terms of giving, Julfar added.

He noted that the instructions of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to immediately begin implementing the directives of Shaikh Khalifa through developing a framework will contribute to enhancing the activities of all government bodies operating in this field.

The UAE has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid since the union came into formation in 1971 and so far, it has given away Dh206 billion in 45 years.

The UAE’s stellar contributions to global humanitarian efforts saw the country top the list of global donors in 2013, when it was ranked the number one donor in the world with foreign aid of Dh21.5 billion.

Continuing with its unwavering commitment to reduce poverty and improve quality of life around the world, the UAE topped the world among the largest donors of official development aid during 2014, contributing an amount of Dh18 billion, 1.17 per cent of gross national income.

Stepping up its efforts, last year UAE provided Dh32.34 billion in foreign aid, including development aid worth Dh29.75 billion.

In March this year Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Dubai will have the world’s first centre for endowment consultancy services, with the aim of making the emirate a global humanitarian capital.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees