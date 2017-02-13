Food revolution needed to fight waste, climate change

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Food revolution needed to fight waste, climate change

Experts say the world wastes one-third of all food produced at a cost of $2.6 trillion yearly

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, José Graziano da Silva, Director-General of FAO, Patricia Espinosa, Mexican Politician, at the session What is the Impact of Climate Change on Food Security at World Government Summit 2017 in Madinat Jumeirah.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A global food revolution is needed to stem looming food shortages, food waste and worsening climate change in years to come, said senior global experts in a panel discussion at World Government Summit on Monday.

But governments can’t do it alone — individuals can achieve food security through a conscious effort to conserve food from waste and help the environment.

The panel is part of the first Climate Action forum by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to be held every year at World Government Summit. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the world wastes $2.6 trillion worth of food every year at a time when farmers are leaving rural areas for the cities.

The issue is of concern in the UAE as well, he said, when combined with global fears of growing food security and waste.

“It is a $4 billion [a year] problem in the UAE,” Al Zeyoudi said. “We need food efficiency.”

Greater use of new agri-technology, he said, can increase “food efficiency for production that will produce food with 99 per cent less water.”

Greater care is needed from the farmer’s field to kitchen table if the world is to sustain growing food demand that will spike by 50 per cent by 2050, Al Zeyoudi said.

Jose Graziano da Silva, director-general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said the food security issue is compounded heavily by the astronomical amount of food wasted daily around the world.

“We need to waste less food, one-third of the food we produce is wasted,” da Silva told delegates.

Da Silva said entirely new approaches are needed for the global food system to help fight climate change.

”We need to transport less food over distances,” he said, “to reduce greenhouse gases from food transport.”

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the recent Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015 now has been ratified by 129 countries as a blueprint for decades to come to hold global temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius.

Fighting climate change may help limit the massive impacts upon agriculture that disruptive weather patterns and storms could bring down the road, she said.

“There is a need for us to accelerate action in order for us to build agriculture,’ Espinosa said. “Food waste is something that starts with the individual and his activities.”

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, said food security is critical in his country where 64 per cent of citizens depend on agriculture for a living.

Fighting climate change in years ahead is critical to stop changes already happening in his country, he said.

Tobgay said that “because of climate change, glacial lakes are breaking dams and wreaking havoc downstream.”

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Mohammad launches 10x pro-innovation initiative
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted