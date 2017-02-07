FNC approves law on using remote communication in penal procedures

Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a draft law on the application of remote communication technology in penal procedures. Seven questions were also raised to the ministers of Climate Change and Environment, Health and Prevention, and Justice in yesterday’s session.

The draft law was approved during the FNC’s seventh session of its second ordinary term of the 16th legislative Chapter in Abu Dhabi, which was presided by Speaker Dr Amal Al Qubaisi.

The draft law states that the competent body has the right to use the remote communication technology in penal procedures involving the accused, victim, witness, expert or translator.

The council stressed the importance of the bill to keep pace with developments in the field of criminal procedures in accordance with the comparative international legislation.

The FNC underlined the need to embrace the latest information technologies in a manner that combines the basic principles underlying the draft law and facilitates procedures by harnessing the means of communication and new technologies and compatibility with international best practices in the field of criminal procedure.

The questions raised by FNC members focused on a number of important sectors and developing services rendered to Emirati citizens, such as marketing agricultural products and supporting water agriculture in the UAE. Other topics include extending work hours at the Ras Al Khaimah Health Centre.

45th anniversary

Meanwhile, the FNC will mark its 45th anniversary on February 12, with a glowing tribute to the makers of the Union.

The council was founded in 1972.

“We remember with pride the founding father of the Union, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and other fellow Rulers of the emirates for the great efforts they made several decades ago in laying a strong foundation for the Union and instilling the principles of consultation as a basis for the relationship between the Ruler and the people,” FNC Speaker Dr Al Qubaisi said in a statement during the seventh session of the 16th Legislative Chapter.

“Our leadership is continuing its efforts to increase the participation of citizens in political life through a gradual process consistent with the empowerment programme launched by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005,” she stated, adding that the 45th anniversary of the FNC would celebrate a bright history full of hard work, achievements and developments.