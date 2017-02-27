Mobile
First UAE Public Policy Forum on March 12

Education issues to dominate at the new forum launched by MBRSG

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Education issues in the UAE will be the focus of the first UAE Public Policy Forum, scheduled for March 12-13 at Shaikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The initiative was announced on Monday during a press conference at the Mohammad Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) at DWTC Convention Towers.

MBRSG is launching the forum as “a new global discussion platform dedicated to enhancing government sector output in the UAE”.

The first session of the forum, being held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is dedicated to discussing pressing education issues in the UAE.

The session will address “the future direction of education policies” and touche on a number of key issues related to the development of the education system. It will give recommendations that would serve the educational interests in the UAE and the region.

Humaid Mohammad Al Qatami, chairman of the MBRSG board of trustees, said “the UAE Public Policy Forum was launched as a scientific platform gathering the global elite from various fields and giving them the opportunity to create and innovate positive, influential and effective policies, which will lead to qualitative excellence in various fields and at various levels, not only for the UAE but for the region as a whole”.

Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of MBRSG, said that choosing the topic of education as the first to be discussed by the forum confirms the fact that education is of the “highest importance in developing mature individuals and communities to lead our future”.

Dr Racquel Warner, assistant professor at MBRSG, said during the press conference that “one of the most important objectives of this forum is to serve as an ideal platform for experts and decision-makers to discuss and exchange expertise on areas related to education on a local and a regional level”.

