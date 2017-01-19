Mobile
Embassy issues advisory to Emiratis after Italy quake

Emiratis are advised to contact UAE authorities and register with Tawajidi system when abroad

Image Credit: AP
 

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Rome has issued an advisory to Emiratis following Wednesday’s earthquake in central Italy.

The embassy also said that it is directly following up on the earthquake with the Italian authorities.

According to international media reports, three earthquakes were felt across the Abruzzo, Lazio and Marche regions and also in Rome, over 100km away.

In a statement, the UAE Embassy in Rome called on all Emiratis in Italy to register on the Tawajidi system and to communicate with the embassy in Rome or the General Consulate in Milan, in case of any emergency.

Tawajudi (which means My Presence), provides Emiratis with the service to register their locations while abroad on the secure and confidential website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The system then allows the government to assist them in emergencies.

UAE Embassy in Rome: +39 0636306100

The General Consulate in Milan: +39 336584064

Monitors said the first quake, which struck at 10.25am (0925 GMT) was around 5.3 magnitude. Monitors then recorded a second, about 50 minutes later, was put at 5.7 magnitude by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and was quickly followed by a third, measured at 5.5.

On Thursday morning, several people were killed after a ski hotel was hit by a huge avalanche in earthquake-ravaged central Italy.

Italy's Civil Protection Agency said there had been around 30 guests and staff at the Hotel Rigopiano on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the first of four powerful quakes hit the region on Wednesday morning. 

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Italy
Lazio
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Italy
Lazio
