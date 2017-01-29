Dubai Airports celebrates Chinese New Year
Dubai: Dubai Airports and Chinese airlines that operate at Dubai International, celebrated on Saturday the Chinese New Year with passengers by serving cake and showcasing Chinese culture with a traditional Dragon Dance in Concourse D.
Speaking on the occasion, Helen Mellor-Mitchell, Vice-President, Media and Brand Engagement, Dubai Airports, said, “With 90 airlines serving over 240 destinations, Dubai International truly connects the world. Our goal is to engage and delight our customers with culture and entertainment that reflects and celebrates that diversity,” she said.
China is a fast growing and important market for Dubai Airports with 2.86 million passengers.