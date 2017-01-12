Council of Arab Interior Ministers condemns Kandahar attack
Tunis: The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers has condemned the Kandahar terrorist attack that resulted in the death of a number of Emiratis while on a humanitarian mission to assist the Afghan people.
In a statement, it condemned “this despicable act that reveals the ugly face of terrorism, and seeks to destabilise the security and stability against all the human, moral and religious values."
The General Secretariat confirmed its full solidarity with the UAE in the face of extremism and terrorism, and in its strive to achieve security, stability and development process in all the Arab and Islamic countries.