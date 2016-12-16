Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Changes in UAE pet import rules hailed

All pets must now be transported in the aeroplane hold and not with passengers

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A Dubai veterinarian is lauding new UAE regulations regarding importation of domestic pets such as cats and dogs and their transit through the country to prevent contagious and infectious animal diseases.

The new regulations under animal welfare regulations governed by the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment also ensure animals are exposed to proper travel conditions.

Dr Sara Elliott at British Veterinary Hospital in Dubai welcomed the changes.

“These new regulations see the UAE aligning itself with the global leaders in pet protection. Low-risk countries are more likely to have established laws around the care and protection of animals and this new regulation will ensure transparency in the procedures pet owners must abide by when transporting their pets,” said Elliot in a statement.

“Pet owners can rest easy knowing their pets will be transported in a safe and comfortable manner with the necessary documents and certification. As the process of pet travel can be arduous and lengthy, it will become increasingly important to seek the advice and support of your pet’s veterinary hospital.”

According to the directive, all pets must now be transported in the aeroplane hold and not with passengers. Cats and dogs must be presented with a permanent microchip which corresponds to a chip number. Owners are also now restricted to the importation of two animals per year and must hold an import permit.

While travelling, the animals must be accompanied with an authorised health certificate issued by veterinary authorities in line with the health certificate model as outlined by Dubai Municipality.

A vaccination document or pet passport must detail the microchip number, a full description of the animal including species, colour, sex, date of birth and other distinguishing marks. The vaccination document must include all aspects of the manufacturing company, batch number, vaccination date and labels as well as any treatments previously given to the animal. The minimum age of an imported animal from low-risk countries will be 15 weeks and 27 weeks from high-risk countries, ensuring improved health for adult animals.

New conditions

  • All pets must be transported in the aeroplane hold and not with passengers
  • Cats and dogs must have a permanent microchip with a chip number
  • Only two animals could be imported by an owner per year
  • An authorised health certificate must while travelling
  • A vaccination document or pet passport detailing the microchip number and description must
  • Minimum age for import: 15 weeks from low-risk countries and 27 weeks from high-risk countries

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Kerala chief minister opens school in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara