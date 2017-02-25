Body of martyr arrives in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: he body of martyr Sergeant Khalid Ali Ghareeb Al Baloushi arrived on Saturday at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, on board a military plane.On arrival, a special military ceremony was held at the airport to receive the body of the martyr in the presence of a number of senior officers.The UAE Armed Forces on Friday announced in a statement the death of Sergeant Al Baloushi, while he was taking part in the Saudi Arabia-led Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.WAM Dubai: Scores of worshippers gathered at Al Warqa’a Mosque where they offered funeral prayers on the body of the nation martyr, Sergeant Khalid Ali Gareeb Al Baloushi who was martyred while performing his national duty as part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen. He was laid to rest in Al Ghusais Cemetery. The body of martyr Sgt Al Baloushi arrived on Saturday at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, on board a military plane. On arrival, a special military ceremony was held at the airport to receive the body of the martyr in the presence of a number of senior officers. The UAE Armed Forces on Friday announced in a statement the death of Sgt Al Baloushi, while he was taking part in the Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.