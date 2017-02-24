Armed forces announces UAE soldier’s martyrdom
Abu Dhabi: The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces on Friday announced the martyrdom of Sergeant Khalid Ali Al Baloushi, who was participating in the “Operation Restoring Hope"as part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen.
In a statement to the official news agency WAM, the general command offered sympathy and deepest condolences to the martyr’s family, imploring Almighty God to grant him eternal peace and bestow His mercy on him, adding: "To Allah we belong and to Him we will return."