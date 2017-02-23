Arabic language award extends deadline
Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Arabic Language Awards has decided to extend the deadline for receiving applications to March 7.
The decision was made due to the third edition of the award receiving a high number of applications. The extension also aims to provide an opportunity for those interested in participating in the award but did not have enough time to submit their applications.
The award will continue to receive applications through its website: www.Arabicaward.ae.