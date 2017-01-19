Mobile
Amer Al Zarouni appointed CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Medical

It is a new cluster that oversees the health-care facilities under the Dubai Healthcare City Authority

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dr Amer Al Zarouni was on Thursday appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Medical.

The DHCM is a new cluster that oversees the health-care facilities under the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, including the Dubai Dental Clinic, Dubai Bone and Joint Centre, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and upon completion, the Mohammad Bin Rashid University Hospital.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCM) and wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr Al Zarouni. He will assume his new role at DHCA on February 1.

Dr Al Zarooni has over 13 years of solid experience in health care, having previously held the positions of chief medical officer of the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations — Medical Division and director of Medical Affairs Department at Hatta Hospital, as well as director of Airport Medical Centre at Rashid Hospital. Earlier in his career, he also worked at the Dubai Health Authority, and as a Family Medicine Resident at the Department of Health and Medical Services. Dr Al Zarooni graduated from The Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and a Bachelor’s Degree in Surgery. He later obtained his Master of Science in Healthcare Management from RCSI in Dubai, and is currently studying for his Doctor of Business Administration at the SBS Swiss Business School (Dubai and Zurich).

