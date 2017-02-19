Al Suwaidi is Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority
Abu Dhabi
President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday issued an Emiri Decree appointing Hamad Mohammad Al Hurr Al Suwaidi as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.
Shaikh Khalifa also issued two other Emire decrees appointing Jasem Mohammad Bu Otaba Al Za’abi as head of the office of the Executive Committee and as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The second decree appoints Saeed Eid Al Gafli, member of the Executive Council, as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.
Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, issued a resolution appointing Jasem Mohammad Bu Otaba Al Za’abi as Chairman of the Executive Committee.