Al Ain Zoo board restructured

Mohammad Bin Zayed reshuffles the board of Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday issued a resolution restructuring the board of directors of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain.

According to the resolution, the board members include Dr Mattar Mohammad Saif Al Nuaimi as Chairman of the board, Saif Saeed Ghobash as Deputy Chairman, Dr Mariam Hareb Sultan Yousuf Al Suwaidi, Fares Salem Al Radha Al Mazroui, Dr Yousuf Al Shaiba Khamis Al Shiriyani, Trais Ahmad Darwish Al Katbi, Dr Shaikha Salem Obaid Salem Dl Daheri and Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Ahbabi.

