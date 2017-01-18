Mobile
Abdullah receives Afghan foreign minister

Abdullah: UAE will continue its noble humanitarian tasks in Afghanistan

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Tuesday received Salahuddin Rabbani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Afghan Foreign Minister expressed the condolences of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the government and people of Afghanistan, for the UAE martyrs who were killed in a recent terrorist bombing at the headquarters of the provincial governor of Kandahar.

Shaikh Abdullah thanked the Afghan Foreign Minister for the condolences, and stressed that the UAE will continue its noble humanitarian tasks to assist and support the people of Afghanistan.

Shaikh Abdullah reiterated that the UAE has a historic and consistent commitment towards providing humanitarian and charitable initiatives everywhere.

The UAE Foreign Minister highlighted the joint friendship and cooperation, which have extended for decades between the UAE and Afghanistan.

The Afghan Foreign Minister stressed his country’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE, commending the projects carried out by the UAE in Afghanistan under the guidance of its wise leadership.

More from Government

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNAbdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

