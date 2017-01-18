Abdullah receives Afghan foreign minister
Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Tuesday received Salahuddin Rabbani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the Afghan Foreign Minister expressed the condolences of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the government and people of Afghanistan, for the UAE martyrs who were killed in a recent terrorist bombing at the headquarters of the provincial governor of Kandahar.
Shaikh Abdullah thanked the Afghan Foreign Minister for the condolences, and stressed that the UAE will continue its noble humanitarian tasks to assist and support the people of Afghanistan.
Shaikh Abdullah reiterated that the UAE has a historic and consistent commitment towards providing humanitarian and charitable initiatives everywhere.
The UAE Foreign Minister highlighted the joint friendship and cooperation, which have extended for decades between the UAE and Afghanistan.
The Afghan Foreign Minister stressed his country’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE, commending the projects carried out by the UAE in Afghanistan under the guidance of its wise leadership.