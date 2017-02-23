Abdullah holds meetings in Brussels

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abdullah holds meetings in Brussels

Abdullah holds joint press conference with Belgian counterpart

Gulf News
 

Brussels: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met on Wednesday with Didier Reynders, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs. The meeting, held in Brussels, dealt with means of boosting bilateral relations between the UAE and Belgium, during which Shaikh Abdullah and the Deputy Prime Minister discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on current developments at regional and international levels.

Shaikh Abdullah hailed the UAE’s and Belgium’s excellent decades-long relationship, as Belgium was one of the first countries to recognise the UAE, and voted in favour of the nation to become a member state of the UN.

Reynders commended the two countries’ strong historical ties, and praised the UAE’s growth and cultural renaissance.

Following the meeting, Shaikh Abdullah and Reynders held a joint press conference, at which Reynders spoke on issues of mutual interest as well as the international community’s efforts to combat terrorism, noting that their discussions covered the situation in Libya, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as opportunities for both countries to work together towards finding solutions for ongoing conflicts in the region.

Reynders expressed Belgium’s interest in strengthening ties between the European Union and the Arab Gulf states as part of their efforts to combat terrorism and boost security, in addition to enhancing trade relations.

Shaikh Abdullah expressed his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Belgium for their hospitality, and asserted the importance of strengthening cooperation in several sectors, including cultural, educational, research and development, and legal fields.

Shaikh Abdullah then met with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

During the meeting, Shaikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s interest in developing cooperation with Nato in various fields to enhance security, regional and international peace and providing better ways for the exchange of technical and defence expertise as well as developing technical training programmes and take advantage of Nato’s expertise in training and information exchange.

The Nato secretary-general said the UAE contributed greatly to maintaining security and peace with Nato.

Later, Shaikh Abdullah met with Jan Jambon, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Security and Home Affairs.

During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

Shaikh Abdullah stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the UAE and Belgium, which he said are witnessing rapid development which reflects the desire of both countries to achieve strategic partnerships in various fields.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNAbdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Detention orders out for 20 in car trading scam
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free