A Dubai cafe was shut down for serving shisha illegally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A Dubai cafe was shut down for serving shisha illegally

74 cafes were also slapped with Dh122,000 fines for flouting Dubai Municipality's rules

Image Credit: GN Archives
The law prohibits offering shishas in cafes near mosques, educational institutions, clubs and residential areas.
 

Dubai: Authorities closed down a cafe in Dubai after inspectors found it serving shisha illegally.

Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday that it shut down one establishment and issued fines to 74 others for providing smoking facilities in amusement and entertainment areas.    

Redha Salman, Director of Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality, said: “The municipality has banned smoking in all places of entertainment in the emirate, which include billiards and snooker halls, electronic games areas and internet cafes.”

Salman explained that during the month of January, the department carried out 200 inspections and slapped a Dh122,000 fine against the 74 cafes for flouting the municipality’s rules.

Meanwhile, 73 other cafes were issued permits to have designated smoking areas.

“The municipality’s inspection campaigns on coffee shops in Dubai were conducted to confirm they are abiding by the provisions of the Federal Law No. 15 of 2009 on Tobacco Control and its Executive Order No. 24 of 2013, after it came into force,” said Salman

He pointed out that the municipality is going ahead with its plan to enforce stricter control and to increase the number of inspections carried out, with specific attention being given to establishments that have an expired smoking permit of over six months.  

“The municipality spoke to the Economic Development Department last month, asking it not to renew the licenses of 119 cafes and to close down their activities for violating the terms of the Federal Law on Tobacco Control,” said Salman.

He also said that 571 cafes were issued fines during the municipality’s most recent inspection campaign, which were carried out last December.

Where is shisha banned?

  1. The law prohibits offering Shishas in cafes near mosques, educational institutions, clubs and residential areas
  2. Offering Shishas without permission from Dubai Municipality
  3. Violating items in the permits
  4. The presence of children less than 18 years inside the cafes is not allowed

Source: Dubai Municipality

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

CEO of International Humanitarian City named
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused