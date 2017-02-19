A Dubai cafe was shut down for serving shisha illegally

The law prohibits offering shishas in cafes near mosques, educational institutions, clubs and residential areas.

Dubai: Authorities closed down a cafe in Dubai after inspectors found it serving shisha illegally.

Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday that it shut down one establishment and issued fines to 74 others for providing smoking facilities in amusement and entertainment areas.

Redha Salman, Director of Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality, said: “The municipality has banned smoking in all places of entertainment in the emirate, which include billiards and snooker halls, electronic games areas and internet cafes.”

Salman explained that during the month of January, the department carried out 200 inspections and slapped a Dh122,000 fine against the 74 cafes for flouting the municipality’s rules.

Meanwhile, 73 other cafes were issued permits to have designated smoking areas.

“The municipality’s inspection campaigns on coffee shops in Dubai were conducted to confirm they are abiding by the provisions of the Federal Law No. 15 of 2009 on Tobacco Control and its Executive Order No. 24 of 2013, after it came into force,” said Salman

He pointed out that the municipality is going ahead with its plan to enforce stricter control and to increase the number of inspections carried out, with specific attention being given to establishments that have an expired smoking permit of over six months.

“The municipality spoke to the Economic Development Department last month, asking it not to renew the licenses of 119 cafes and to close down their activities for violating the terms of the Federal Law on Tobacco Control,” said Salman.

He also said that 571 cafes were issued fines during the municipality’s most recent inspection campaign, which were carried out last December.

Where is shisha banned?

The law prohibits offering Shishas in cafes near mosques, educational institutions, clubs and residential areas Offering Shishas without permission from Dubai Municipality Violating items in the permits The presence of children less than 18 years inside the cafes is not allowed

Source: Dubai Municipality