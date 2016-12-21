47% of Emirati students attend private universities, FNC hears

Dr Amal Al Qubaisy FNC speaker (right) with the members of the FNC during the session in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi: Members of the Federal National Council voiced their concerns over the growing population of Emirati students attending private universities, lack of these institutions’academic accreditation and a shortage of Emirati academics.

The House heard that 47 per cent of Emirati students attend private universities — the only option left for them after they were denied admission at government universities.

Members of the council suggested as gross enrolment is increasing, federal universities have to increase the capacity to meet demand from young Emiratis — accounting for 50 per cent of the UAE’s Emirati population.

Naama Al Sharhan, a member from Ras Al Khaimah and chairwoman of the Education Committee, said it was completely unacceptable that 45 years after the country’s foundation, Emirati academics at universities account for just nine per cent.

“This shows failure in Emiratisation, attracting and retaining of Emirati academics, who are eventually replaced by foreign academics,” Al Sharhan told the House.

Al Sharhan argued universities are facing a huge shortage of Emirati academics because of competition with the commercial sector.

“Citizens with doctorates are being lured away from academic life by the more attractive salaries in the business world — public and private,” she said.

UAE University has the largest proportion, with Emiratis making up 26 per cent of its teaching staff, but the situation elsewhere is not even close.

Members of the House said there are many obstacles, including a limited career path, poor salary packages, poor facilities and little time and money for research.

They argued there is no promotion, but long teaching hours and piles of paperwork make it difficult for academics.

Only 18 of the 193 Emirati academics at UAE University are full professors. About 125 are assistant professors, the lowest status, at which they remain for up to 20 years. The rest are associate professors.

Dr Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education, admitted the number is small, but explained that Emiratisation is a long-term investment. “It takes an Emirati some 10 years to get a doctorate. But Emiratisation varies from an institution to another: it is 25 per cent in UAE University and, as time passes, we will achieve our targets.

Al Falasi said UAE University offers a diverse set of graduate degree programmes at the masters and doctoral levels of different orientations: professional and research-based.

Aisha Bin Samnoh, a member from Sharjah, said the federal universities have raised their entry requirements, partly to avoid having to grow more quickly than they can manage, which led more Emiratis to opt for private universities.

“As the federal university system is strained under the rising number of Emirati school leavers, private universities have become the only option for most of them,” she said.

The member suggested the Government should consider new ways of enrolling Emirati students at federal universities because they cannot afford tuition fees at private universities.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said all school leavers were enrolled in different universities and institutes, based on their skills and grades. “We cannot force Emirati school leavers who wish to study at private universities,” Al Hammadi said.

Al Falasi added 12,050 Emirati students are attending a number of the best higher education institutions. “Every citizen has a right and a seat at universities and institutes, but each gets admission based on skills and capacity,” the Minister of State for Higher Education said.

Members of the House looked at the impact of privatisation on quality, as well as on the federal universities and the employability of Emirati graduates.

Al Falasi said the Ministry of Higher Education is tasked with accreditation and assessment of performance of universities.

Al Hammadi added that a new accreditation and evaluation system of private universities will be launched soon, so that citizens will not be allowed to enrol at poorly performing institutes.

The Ministry of Education has placed three universities on probation and ordered them to stop admitting students for the next academic year.

Al Hosn University in Abu Dhabi, and the universities of Jazeera and University of Modern Sciences in Dubai did not meet licensing and accreditation standards and will be suspended for a year.

Al Falasi said as part of the review of universities, their academic programmes are evaluated to ensure compliance with key benchmarks and students are provided with the high-quality education they expect and deserve.

Members of the House also demanded that national exams replace TOFEL, IELTS and SAT examinations, setting up a national authority for scientific research and establishing a central database for job market requirements and linking it with educational institutions.

Emirati teachers quitting in droves

Emirati teachers are leaving the profession because of overwork, low salaries and lack of motivation and evaluation, Salem Al Shehi, a member of the House from Ras Al Khaimah, said.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said 230 Emirati teachers quit their job in 2014 and 477 more teachers resigned last year.

Al Hammadi explained the number of teachers quitting their job in public schools in 2015 was exceptionally high due to false reports posted on social media about changes in pension and retirement regulations.

Al Hammadi allayed the member’s fears and said attrition rates are not worryingly high, but rather less than the international rates.

Al Shehi said as many as 1,200 highly qualified teachers left their profession because they could not have their voice heard.

“One of the main reasons why teachers don’t stay is because they do not get the support and mentoring they need. They are overworked and simply do not have time to take on any additional work, which includes mentoring,” Al Shehi said.

The minister said progress has been made on improving the quality of teaching graduates and the strategy to retain these graduates once they’re in the system.

Al Shehi also put another question about setting up a maritime academy.

The minister pledged to look into maritime programmes required and whether these programmes are offered by other institutions and a decision will be taken accordingly.

Young leaders attend FNC session

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs organised a visit to the House for 60 young Emiratis taking part in the national programme for youth leaders (THOKHR).

The visit is part of the ministry’s efforts to raise political awareness and strengthen the culture of political participation in Emirati society — the youth, in particular.

Noora Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister for Federal National Council Affairs, said raising political awareness and strengthening the culture of political participation in the UAE are the main objectives of the ministry.

“Hosting this group of young Emiratis at the Council complements our ongoing efforts to raise political awareness and create a generation that is fully aware of political developments and of the political empowerment programme launched by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

“The visit also serves to further educate them about parliamentary life in the UAE, as well as about the ministry’s coordinative role, Moreover, it cements their sense of loyalty and belonging to the UAE and encourages them to play a larger role in the sustainable development of the country,” she said.

THOKHR — the national programme for youth leaders — was created to mould young Emiratis’ personalities from psychological and intellectual perspectives in an effort to prepare them to assume future leadership positions. Targeting males and females aged 15 to 18, the programme seeks to instil a sense of social responsibility among the youth, and to create young leaders equipped with strategic thinking, deep knowledge and insight, and a wide skillset. THOKHR thus enables its participants to face the challenges that may arise in the future.