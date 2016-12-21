Mobile
12 unattended boats towed

44 boat owners given notice to clean or move their boats

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A total of 12 unattended boats and trailers have been towed from the outskirts of the capital city after their owners failed to clean or move them despite begin given municipal notice.

In a statement sent today (December 21), the municipality said it also issued 44 tickets to other boat and trailer owners whose vessels appeared to have been left unattended in the Musaffah Industrial Area.

In addition, the municipality is working to dismantle four big floating platforms found in the area.

In compliance with Law No 2 of 2012, violators who fail to clean or move their boats within three days of being notified are fined Dh3,000, and the fine is doubled for repeat offenders, who must also pay impound yard costs.

