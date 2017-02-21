Pork crackers found in Khor Fakkan grocery store

Dubai: A grocery store in Khor Fakkan is under investigation after the popular chicharon crackers – a Filipino snack made of pig's skin – were found on the shelves.

The sale of alcohol and pork is illegal in Sharjah, including the emirate's eastern region of Khor Fakkan.

The municipality had initially received a complaint from a resident about snacks that seemed to have been made from pork derivatives — and even had a pig's head on the front label.

“An investigation was immediately launched, and the product was taken for testing at the municipality’s laboratory,” said Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi, director of Khor Fakkan Municipality, who was quoted in local Arabic newspapers.

She explained that the prohibited food product was removed from the supermarket’s shelves and that strict action has been taken to ensure that the store do not sell the crackers again.

Al Qadi also said that action will be taken against the supplier, and that legal measures will be taken against violators who do not adhere to market regulations.

"All available legal action was carried out. The outlet owner was fined, he also signed a pledge not to sell any banned products at his business," she said.

According to the UAE rules, pork products should only be sold in non-halal sections of supermarkets.

Supermarkets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are required to gain a permit in order to sell pork products. Furthermore, supermarkets must appoint a staff member to be in charge of handling pork products and their temperature control.

A staff member must also be assigned for preparing pork products, with regular inspections carried out by the concernced municipality.