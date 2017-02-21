Pork crackers found in Khor Fakkan grocery store

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pork crackers found in Khor Fakkan grocery store

The municipality will take strict action against the food suppliers who distributed the chicharon snack

 

Dubai: A grocery store in Khor Fakkan is under investigation after the popular chicharon crackers – a Filipino snack made of pig's skin – were found on the shelves. 

The sale of alcohol and pork is illegal in Sharjah, including the emirate's eastern region of Khor Fakkan.

The municipality had initially received a complaint from a resident about snacks that seemed to have been made from pork derivatives — and even had a pig's head on the front label.

“An investigation was immediately launched, and the product was taken for testing at the municipality’s laboratory,” said Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi, director of Khor Fakkan Municipality, who was quoted in local Arabic newspapers.

She explained that the prohibited food product was removed from the supermarket’s shelves and that strict action has been taken to ensure that the store do not sell the crackers again.

Al Qadi also said that action will be taken against the supplier, and that legal measures will be taken against violators who do not adhere to market regulations. 

"All available legal action was carried out. The outlet owner was fined, he also signed a pledge not to sell any banned products at his business," she said.

According to the UAE rules, pork products should only be sold in non-halal sections of supermarkets.

Supermarkets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are required to gain a permit in order to sell pork products. Furthermore, supermarkets must appoint a staff member to be in charge of handling pork products and their temperature control.

A staff member must also be assigned for preparing pork products, with regular inspections carried out by the concernced municipality.

More from General

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGeneral

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In General

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen