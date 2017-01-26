Mobile
How Kim Kardashian raised controversy in Dubai

The Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre is under investigation for not gaining prior approval from authorities for celebrity's visit

Image Credit: Supplied
01
 

Dubai: The latest controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian West has managed to land a Dubai-based children’s charity in hot water.

The Ministry of Community Development has launched an investigation, putting the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre under the spotlight, according to news agencies Reuters and The Associated Press.

What was the problem exactly?

According to the ministry rules, the centre hosted the American celebrity without receiving any prior approval from the organisation, the agencies reported. The ministry’s criteria also states that all activities held should comply with the customs and traditions of the UAE.

During Kardashian West’s visit, children were handed out T-shirts that had an image of her face on the front.

A video posted by the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre on its Facebook page showed Kardashian West, wearing torn jeans and a T-shirt, arriving at the organisation and being greeted by children who performed a folk dance in Emirati robes.

Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, director of care management and rehabilitation of people with disabilities at the Ministry of Community Development, was quoted saying that the ministry “has formed a special committee to look into the issue and the investigation is ongoing".

If the centre is found to have committed any wrongdoing, it will be subjected to a number of penalties including closure of the establishment, according to the Council of Ministers Resolution No. (7), 2010. 

Latest Comment

Am glad that this is being looked into. One certainly does not want tosee a person such as Kim Kardashian (considering her background and herwonderful morals in life) coming over for such so called social causes.We need people whom we can look up to or motivate us. Someone who reallycares and has done good for various social causes. However, that said,the investigating committed should not impose any harsh measures on thecentre just because of this one visit.

Brandon

26 January 2017 12:34jump to comments

