Free parking in Abu Dhabi on New Year's day
Abu Dhabi: Public parking bays in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge during New Year's day, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) at the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) announced.
Parking will be from from midnight on January 1 until 8am on January 2.
The ITC urged its customers not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow.
The ITC also called on the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9pm until 8am.