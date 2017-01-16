Winners of Zayed Future Energy Prize announced

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minster of State and Chairman of Masdar, the winners of the Awards, Nursultan Naserbayev, President of khazakhstan, Pushpa Kamal Dahan, Prime Minister of Nepal, Luis Guillermo Sous, President of Costa Rica, Horacio Cartes, President of Paraguay, Danny Faure, President of Seychelles, Filip Vujanovic, and President of Montenegro, at the award presentation ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at ADNEC on Monday

Abu Dhabi: The winners of the ninth edition of the Zayed Future Energy Prize were awarded in Abu Dhabi on Monday by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed forces. Mohamed bin Zayed honors winners of the Zayed Future Energy Prize 2017 during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week — أخبار محمد بن زايد (@MBZNews) January 16, 2017 With a number of world leaders, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 10th edition of WFES during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2017 — أخبار محمد بن زايد (@MBZNews) January 16, 2017 There were nine winners spread across five categories: Global high schools, small and medium enterprise, non-profit organisation, large corporation, and lifetime achievement award. “Today we celebrate the success of a vision by working on rationalising energy and water on a wider scale to include more people around the word,” said Shaikh Mohammad. “[The Zayed Future Energy Prize] will help offer more opportunities to boost levels of education, health, women empowerment, supporting children and the needy all around the world,” he added. Shaikh Mohammad went on to praise the winners who took part in the Zayed Future Energy Prize, and said that their work would help in meeting the challenges the world is facing. The winners of the non-profit organisation and small and medium enterprise are awarded $1.5 million, and the winners of the global high schools and lifetime achievement are awarded with $500,000. No monetary prize is awarded for the large corporation. List of winners: Global High Schools Oceania

Huanville Highschool, Australia Asia

Green Bali School, Indonesia Africa

Starehe Girls Centre and School, Kenya Europe

Belvedere College, Ireland Americas

Unidad Educativa Sagrado Corazon 4, Bolivia Non-Profit Organisation

Practical Action, United Kingdom Small and Medium Enterprise

Sonnen, Germany Large Corporation

GE, USA Lifetime Achievement

Li Junfeng, China