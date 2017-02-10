Mobile
Rain Enhancement Science winner files patent

Dr Linda Zou was among the winners for the first cycle of the rain enhancement programme

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: One of the winners from the first cycle of the UAE’s Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has filed a patent in the US for her innovative technology on cloud seeding.

Dr Linda Zou, professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, was among the first three winners for the rain enhancement programme in 2015. Dr Zou’s project sees the use of nanotechnology for cloud seeding materials to help increase rainfall.

“Nanotechnology opens up the possibility of engineering unique cloud seeding particles to make the process of water condensation and rain precipitation more efficient over arid regions and beyond,” Dr Zou said, explaining the practical benefits of her research.

“I am grateful for the support given by the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, which is helping to advance new research in the field and facilitating new and highly productive international scientific networks,” she added.

Dr Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCSM), which is the organisation that is overseeing the programme, said the research projects being carried by Dr Zou under the programme would help contribute towards the pressing need of water security.

“I am delighted that the remarkable work undertaken by Dr Zou’s team has led to the submission of this innovative patent. The collaboration between Masdar Institute and NCMS can lead to refined forecasting models, over the UAE and beyond,” he said.

“This result demonstrates the excellence of the UAE’s infrastructure and expertise, and how our programme is succeeding in attracting significant participation from leading international researchers while helping to boost water security for those at risk around the world.”

Alya Al Mazroui, manager of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said Dr Zou’s success was a testament to the rain enhancement programme, and that it would continue to serve as a platform for scientific and technological progress.

“The success of Dr Zou’s team’s innovative project demonstrates that the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science is already bearing fruit in terms of generating new knowledge.

“We are continuing our work to build up the programme as a focal point for productive scientific and technological exchange between some of the world’s leading experts in this field,” she added.

About the rain enhancement programme

The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science was launched by the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The main objective of the programme is to promote scientific research and development in the area of rain enhancement to meet the challenges of water security. A shared $5-million grant is awarded to the winners to help fund their research projects.

More from Environment

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

Also In Environment

Encouraging residents to go green
