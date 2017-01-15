Mobile
Fujairah Ruler pays rich tribute to nation’s martyrs

Tahnoun Bin Mohammad, Sultan Bin Khalifa offer condolences to Emirati martyrs’ families

Gulf News
 

Fujairah: His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has paid rich tribute to the nation’s martyrs who fell while performing their humanitarian duty in Afghanistan.

“While we lay the humanitarian work heroes to rest, we recall their bright achievements and efforts made to raise their nation’s flag high,” Shaikh Hamad said.

“The UAE today sets examples of heroic sacrifices and giving to the world thanks to its loyal sons. The Emirati martyrs are indeed the most loyal as they put their lives on the line and spared nothing for the sake of their country, he added.

“The UAE, since its inception, has adopted an exceptional approach based on philanthropy and helping others for nothing in return. Our country now has become a bright beacon in the world thanks to the vision of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is being continued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Shaikh Hamad underlined.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, extended his condolences to the father and family of the nation’s martyrs, Abdullah Mohammed Eisa Obaid Al Kaabi, who died along with other compatriots in the terrorist attack on the Kandahar governor’s headquarters in Afghanistan.

Shaikh Tahnoun expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy and eternal peace on him, and to grant his family patience and solace.

The Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region was accompanied by Shaikh Hazza Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in the Eastern Region, and Dhiyab Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, also extended his condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs, Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui and Abdullah Al Kaabi.

While visiting the two mourning majlis, Dr Shaikh Sultan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the martyrs, praying to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in peace and bestow patience and solace on their families.

