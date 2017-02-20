Mobile
EEG hosts Can Collection Day

Thursday event across UAE aims to collect 28,000kg of aluminium cans to divert landfill waste

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Thousands of volunteers will fan out across the UAE on Thursday to collect up to 28,000 kilogrammes of aluminium cans to help divert waste from local landfills.

Since the annual Can Collection Day organised by Emirates Environmental Group first began in 1997, organisers and volunteers have collected a total 278,672kg of cans, said Chairperson Habiba Al Marashi, as part of the non-governmental organisations mandate to green the UAE.

Last year, 27,372kg was collected over 26,000 the year before by schools, companies, families and individuals, Al Marashi said on Monday.

Last year’s can collection resulted in the mitigation of greenhouse gases equivalent to 410.85 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide from the UAE environment, she said.

The ongoing event has saved 6,764 cubic metres of landfill space.

“Once again, we need the champions, that one person in their community to ignite others to rally around them,” Al Marashi told Gulf News. “We’re seeing it in labour camps, schools, in the military — people taking leadership roles to do responsible environmental work.”

For every can collected, it’s one less can being buried in perpetuity in a local landfill, she said.

Al Marashi said on Thursday volunteers have several EEG depots across the UAE to drop their bags and boxes of aluminium cans.

She reminded volunteers that the can collection effort is looking only for aluminium cans from soft drinks and energy drinks which are unlike other tinned cans used for foods such as soups, vegetables and cooking.

Volunteers in Dubai can drop off their can collections from 8am to noon at two locations, Zabeel Park as well as Al Barsha Pond Park.

In Abu Dhabi, cans can be delivered to American International School, while in Sharjah, Radisson Blue Hotel will take the collection.

In Al Ain, English Speaking School has an EEG depot, while in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Mall will serve as an EEG drop-off location, Al Marashi said.

In Northern Emirates, volunteers can have the materials picked up by EEG trucks free of cost.

For further details, call EEG at 04 344 8622 or visit eeg@emirates.net.ae.

More from Environment

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

