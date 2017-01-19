Mobile
600 students participate in sustainability event

Student Exclusive focuses on empowering young people to think and act sustainably

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: ‘Student Exclusive’, an Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week event, attracted more than 600 students from the UAE and countries around the world. The event focuses on empowering young people to think and act sustainably.

Dr Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education who delivered the keynote address, described the event as integral to the success of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“The UAE’s culture is based on sustainability. If you look 100 years back, people only consumed what they required, they only used what they needed. But today, we are all guilty of consumption that is not very responsible. The government is trying to help us by raising awareness, and by investing in renewable energy resources. But regardless of what we do as the government, a culture of sustainability needs to be embedded in you, our young people. You are the future, and sustainability starts with you,” said Dr Al Falasi.

“When Masdar was established a decade ago, the UAE leadership wanted to create a company that would invest in renewable energy, but we cannot do that without human resources,” Dr Al Falasi added. “So we took the decision to establish a holistic ecosystem, by not only creating Masdar but also the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology. We are proud today to see the achievements of both Masdar and Masdar Institute, which are empowering our best young talent.”

Commenting on the success of the Student Exclusive, Dr Nawal Al Hosany, executive director of Sustainability and Brand at Masdar, also stressed the need for young people to take responsibility.

“The Student Exclusive is a platform that puts youth opinions at its core,” she said. “If we can empower young people to see how sustainability affects every aspect of their lives, then we can also empower them to be future advocates of sustainability.”

This year’s Student Exclusive was held on the theme ‘Creating a sustainable future by empowering young minds’.

