Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

315,000 cans collected by EEG

Collected 4,200kg of aluminium cans that if stacked on top of each other could form 48 Burj Khalifas

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some 4,200kg of empty soda cans — around 315,000 in total — that would have been dumped in UAE landfills were saved on Thursday and are now on their way to be recycled. Expect them to be back on the shelves after 60 days.

The aluminium cans collected in the Can Collection Drive of the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) if stacked on top of each other would be equivalent to roughly 48 Burj Khalifas, each at 828m high.

To contextualise the importance of this ecological savings further, Habiba Al Marashi, EEG Chairperson, said the energy required to produce a single aluminium can power a TV set for three hours. If we again calculate, this means the energy used to manufacture all these cans could power a TV set for 945,000 hours or 107.8 years.

So it’s a shame to just let these cans go to waste, Al Marashi said.

“By collecting cans and ensuring that not even a single can is going to the landfill, what am I doing? We are creating multiple impacts. We are saving energy, water, space in the landfill, transportation costs. So we have really contributed immediately, directly to the conservation of resources in the global level,” Al Marashi told Gulf News.

“If we focus more on this process, it’s more cost-effective. The cans are sent to recycling facilities and are melted. The energy required to melt one can is just 5 per cent of the total energy required to create one can. So you are literally saving 95 per cent of energy when you recycle. Don’t forget how that translates in reduction of CO2 emissions,” she added.

Now in its 20th year, another can collection drive is scheduled in October. Since 1997 until 2016, EEG and its partner donors have successfully collected a total 278,672kg of aluminium cans, which has resulted in the mitigation of 4,182 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide and saved 6,764 m3 landfill space.

Some 150 entities, from the public and private sector, contributed to the drive in nine collection points across the country. The biggest donor is Emirates Flight Catering, which gives roughly 900kg to 1,200kg cans every year. Majority of the donors were hotels and schools.

Jocelyn Lapure, HR manager of Accor MAF Group of Hotels, and her team dropped 30kg of cans. She said: “We always collect cans throughout the year because sustainability is part of our company’s CSR activities.”

Sabiha Shaikh, Activity and Environment coordinator at Dubai Gems Private School, accompanied some schoolchildren to drop 60kg of cans they had collected for three weeks on Thursday. “Dubai being a wasteful city, we want these kids to know the value of everything and the best way to do that is through recycling,” she said.

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Shaikh Hamdan opens Gulfood 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe