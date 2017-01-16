Six tourists injured in hot air balloon crash in Sharjah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Six tourists injured in hot air balloon crash in Sharjah

One man airlifted to Qasimi Hospital in critical condition

Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police
The basket of the hot air balloon that crashed in Sharjah’s Al Madam area early on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah Police are investigating a hot air balloon accident that left six tourists injured early on Saturday, an official said on Monday.

The balloon went down suddenly in Al Madam desert area.

Colonel Ahmad Bin Darwish, director of Sharjah’s Central Region, said: “We’re looking into what happened to determine if any violations occurred.”

The police operations room received a call at 9am saying that six tourists, including Chinese and South Africans, were injured when a balloon went down.

One 41-year-old South African tourist was airlifted to Al Qasimi Hospital as his condition was critical. The man who had sustained serious burns was admitted to the ICU.

The other injured were moved to Al Dhaid Hospital.

The police are investigating whether the pilot committed any violations and if the company had a licence to operate balloons in the area.

The exact circumstances ofthe accident were not immediately clear and the name of the balloon operator was not disclosed.

 

Balloon accidents

April 2010: Two tourists are killed as their hot air balloon crashes in the desert near Al Nahil, a town 70km north-west of Al Ain. The balloon was carrying 14 passengers, including three crew.

July 2015: Three tourists are injured when their balloon suddenly goes down in Sharjah’s Al Badayer area.

February 2016: Thirteen passengers sustain minor injuries, with one treated for a serious ankle injury, as balloon carrying 20 passengers crashed in the Dubai desert at Margham.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Firefighters rescue six from house fire
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon