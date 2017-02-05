Sailor killed in sea accident in Dubai during bad weather

Dubai: A sailor died and three other were rescued by Dubai Police after their boat hit rocks barrier in Deira because of high waves and heavy winds on Friday, police said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Juma Ahmad Butti Al Falasi, director of the Search and Rescue Department at Dubai Police, said that they were alerted on Friday about a boat crashing into waves’ breaker and the crew was drowning. “We rescued three crew members but the fourth one drowned.

He said that his department remained busy on Friday due to many emergency situations.

“We rescued many people trapped in their cars on the main road in front of Atlantis hotel in Dubai Palm island. “We closed the tunnel heading towards Atlantis Hotel on The Palm Jumeirah because the waves reached the parking area and the tunnel,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police operations room said that they received 8,286 calls on Friday and Saturday.

A total of 762 traffic accidents were reported because of the unstable weather.

One motorist was killed and four other were injured in traffic accident.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said a minibus driver was killed at 10:45am on Saturday because of speeding and not paying attention to the road, “He was driving on Emirates Road heading towards Sharjah when he crashed into the rear of a stationary pickup.

A cyclist was seriously injured at 11:30pm on Saturday, when he was hit by a car on a service road in Al Ghusais near a labour camp. He was rushed to Rashid Hospital.

A man from a Gulf country was seriously injured when he was run over by an Emirati motorist on Jumeirah Road at 4:30pm on Friday.