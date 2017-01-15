Road accidents claim two lives on Sunday

The Emirati man was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the tanker.

Sharjah /Ras Al Khaimah: Two people were killed and four others were injured in two separate accidents in UAE on Sunday, officials said.

In the first incident, a 21-year-old Emirati man was killed and an Asian worker was injured after his vehicle crashed into a water tanker that was watering plants on the side of Airport Road in Ras Al Khaimah.

The accident took place on Sunday at around 4:50 am, Ras Al Khaimah Police said. Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, acting director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the accident occurred due to speeding.

The Emirati man who was identified ASA was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the tanker. He tried to avoid the collision, but didn't succeed, official said.

The incident was reported to police operations room and the victim was moved to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The worker sustained fractures in his leg, according to an official at Sqar hospital.

Col. Al Naqbi urged motorists to abide by speed limits for their own safety and that of the others.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old Pakistani man was killed when two vehicles collided on Shaikh Khalifa Road toward Maleiha Road early Sunday, Sharjah Police official said.

Three other including two Emirati men aged 19 and 21 and a Pakistani man, 28 were injured in the accident. The injured were moved to hospital to receive treatment. Official said Sharjah Police has launched an investigation over the incident.

