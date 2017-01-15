Road accidents claim two lives on Sunday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Road accidents claim two lives on Sunday

Two people were killed and four others were injured in two separate accidents in UAE on Sunday

Image Credit: RAK Police
The Emirati man was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the tanker.
 

Sharjah /Ras Al Khaimah: Two people were killed and four others were injured in two separate accidents in UAE on Sunday, officials said.

In the first incident, a 21-year-old Emirati man was killed and an Asian worker was injured after his vehicle crashed into a water tanker that was watering plants on the side of Airport Road in Ras Al Khaimah.

The accident took place on Sunday at around 4:50 am, Ras Al Khaimah Police said. Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, acting director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the accident occurred due to speeding.

The Emirati man who was identified ASA was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the tanker. He tried to avoid the collision, but didn't succeed, official said.

The incident was reported to police operations room and the victim was moved to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The worker sustained fractures in his leg, according to an official at Sqar hospital.

Col. Al Naqbi urged motorists to abide by speed limits for their own safety and that of the others.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old Pakistani man was killed when two vehicles collided on Shaikh Khalifa Road toward Maleiha Road early Sunday, Sharjah Police official said.

Three other including two Emirati men aged 19 and 21 and a Pakistani man, 28 were injured in the accident. The injured were moved to hospital to receive treatment. Official said Sharjah Police has launched an investigation over the incident.
 

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Six tourists hurt in hot air balloon crash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir