One killed, another hurt as vehicle crashes into Sharjah money exchange house

One killed ,another hurt as vehicle crashes into UAE money exchange in Sharjah

Sharjah: A bystander at the Dhaid UAE money exchange was killed instantly and another person is in critical condition following a freak single-car accident on Monday morning.

Sharjah Police told Gulf News that a four-wheel-drive vehicle rammed into a UAE money exchange in Sharjah Central Region on Monday after the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes, sending the vehicle crashing into the glass door of the business.

The driver was busy and was not concentrating at the time of the incident, police said.

Both the bystander, a security guard working for the building management, and another man were caught in the path of the vehicle as it crashed into the premises, said police.

Colonel Ahmad Bin Darwish, director of Sharjah’s Central Region, said that the police operations room received a call on Monday at 10am reporting the incident.

Police patrol and paramedics moved to the scene of the incident and transferred the injured to the hospital.

Col Bin Darwish reminded motorists to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid distractions while driving.

"We are very saddened by the unfortunate event that has claimed a life and we express our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members of the deceased," said Abdul Kareem, UAE Exchange country head, in a statement.

"Around 9.45am today there was a car accident that affected the UAE Exchange branch at Al Hosn Tower, opposite to Dhaid Police Station, in Sharjah.

"The car damaged the glass façade of the Dhaid branch, fitted at the back entrance. Neither UAE Exchange staff nor the customers were injured in the accident. However, unfortunately a bystander, who we understand worked for the building management, sustained fatal injuries during this incident."