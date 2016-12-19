Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

One killed, another hurt as vehicle crashes into Sharjah money exchange house

Driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car crashing into the glass door

Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police
One killed ,another hurt as vehicle crashes into UAE money exchange in Sharjah
 

Sharjah: A bystander at the Dhaid UAE money exchange was killed instantly and another person is in critical condition following a freak single-car accident on Monday morning.

Sharjah Police told Gulf News that a four-wheel-drive vehicle rammed into a UAE money exchange in Sharjah Central Region on Monday after the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes, sending the vehicle crashing into the glass door of the business.

The driver was busy and was not concentrating at the time of the incident, police said.

Both the bystander, a security guard working for the building management, and another man were caught in the path of the vehicle as it crashed into the premises, said police.

Colonel Ahmad Bin Darwish, director of Sharjah’s Central Region, said that the police operations room received a call on Monday at 10am reporting the incident.

Police patrol and paramedics moved to the scene of the incident and transferred the injured to the hospital.

Col Bin Darwish reminded motorists to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid distractions while driving.

"We are very saddened by the unfortunate event that has claimed a life and we express our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members of the deceased," said Abdul Kareem, UAE Exchange country head, in a statement.

"Around 9.45am today there was a car accident that affected the UAE Exchange branch at Al Hosn Tower, opposite to Dhaid Police Station, in Sharjah.

"The car damaged the glass façade of the Dhaid branch, fitted at the back entrance. Neither UAE Exchange staff nor the customers were injured in the accident. However, unfortunately a bystander, who we understand worked for the building management, sustained fatal injuries during this incident."

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Heart attack victim’s brother dies of same cause
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed