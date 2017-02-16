Mobile
Jebel Ali police settled cheque cases of Dh135m in 2016

38 people died in 30 traffic accidents in Jebel Ali last year

Image Credit: Supplied
Maj General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri visiting Jebel ali police station.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Jebel Ali police station settled cheque cases involving Dh135 million last year, police said.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised the role of Jebel Ali police in reducing “worrying” crimes in their jurisdiction though the area has the majority of industrial clusters in Dubai.

“Jebel Ali is an important station for Dubai, because its coverage area includes main business and industrial zones in addition to labour accommodation clusters, tourist attractions, shopping malls, hotels and residential areas. The officers of the station managed to reduce worrying crimes in the area,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said during an inspection visit to the station.

“Worrying” crimes formed only 2 per cent of the total number of complaints received by the station because of implementing many security programmes like ‘Take Care’ campaign which aimed at educating the security guards at companies and government institutions of the new ways of criminals and how to deal with them and inform police about any suspicious activities.

“The station settled cheque cases worth Dh135 million last year as compared to settling cases involving Dh79 million in 2015,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said.

Despite many awareness campaigns carried out by the station last year, the number of traffic accidents in the area increased to 30 resulting in 38 deaths last year, from 25 accidents and 26 deaths in 2015. Also, 150 jaywalkers were fined in the area last year as compared to 166 in 2015.

Maj-Gen Al Mansouri ordered officers of the police station to carry out more awareness campaigns among workers and deploy more patrols to reduce the number of road fatalities.

