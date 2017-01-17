Firefighters rescue six from house fire in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Firemen in Abu Dhabi city saved the lives of six residents on Monday after they were trapped in a burning house.

The operations room of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence received a call at 11.15am about a fire that broke out in a villa on Al Muroor Road.

A team of firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they witnessed the two-storey villa engulfed in flames.

A rescue and evacuation plan was carried out and through jetting a ladder into the window, Civil Defence were able to rescue all residents from the fire.

Colonel Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Ansari, Director General of the Civil Defence in Abu Dhabi, the incident was rated as a class B fire, which included flammable liquids such as paraffin, petrol, and oil.

According to Arabic media reports, Civil Defence are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The PASS technique

Most fire extinguishers operate using the following P.A.S.S. technique:

Pull... Pull the pin. This will also break the tamper seal.

Aim... Aim low, pointing the extinguisher nozzle (or its horn or hose) at the base of the fire.

Squeeze... Squeeze the handle to release the extinguishing agent.

Sweep... Sweep from side to side at the base of the fire until it appears to be out. Watch the area. If the fire re-ignites, repeat steps 2 - 4.

Source: United States Department of Labor