Firefighters rescue six from house fire in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Firefighters rescue six from house fire in Abu Dhabi

The emergency was rated as a class B fire, which includes flammable liquids such as paraffin, petrol, and oil

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Firemen in Abu Dhabi city saved the lives of six residents on Monday after they were trapped in a burning house.

The operations room of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence received a call at 11.15am about a fire that broke out in a villa on Al Muroor Road.

A team of firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they witnessed the two-storey villa engulfed in flames.  

A rescue and evacuation plan was carried out and through jetting a ladder into the window, Civil Defence were able to rescue all residents from the fire.

Colonel Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Ansari, Director General of the Civil Defence in Abu Dhabi, the incident was rated as a class B fire, which included flammable liquids such as paraffin, petrol, and oil.

According to Arabic media reports, Civil Defence are currently investigating the cause of the fire.  

The PASS technique

Most fire extinguishers operate using the following P.A.S.S. technique:

Pull... Pull the pin. This will also break the tamper seal.

Aim... Aim low, pointing the extinguisher nozzle (or its horn or hose) at the base of the fire.

Squeeze... Squeeze the handle to release the extinguishing agent.

Sweep... Sweep from side to side at the base of the fire until it appears to be out. Watch the area. If the fire re-ignites, repeat steps 2 - 4.

Source: United States Department of Labor

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Suicidal girl rescued from Fujairah building
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran